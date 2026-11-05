🏭 Upper Marlboro Manufacturing Jobs with Multiple Openings

Upper Marlboro’s industrial side is busy right now, with solid options for folks who like hands-on work and production floors. Here are several full-time roles hiring in manufacturing, printing, and warehouse operations.

Employer: Capital Electric

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $23–$32/hour

Lead daily wire-cutting operations in a busy distribution center, making sure orders are cut accurately and on time. This role is great if you have warehouse or electrical distribution experience and want to supervise a team, work with advanced cutting machines, and enjoy strong benefits (healthcare, PTO, 401(k) match, and more).

Employer: DCG ONE

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Work on the production floor prepping artwork files for large-format printers and cutters using Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, and other tools. Good fit if you have 2+ years of large/wide-format prepress experience, like detailed computer work, and want solid benefits (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and even monthly cookie days).

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Full-time, 2nd shift (3:00 pm – 11:30 pm, overtime as needed)

Starting Pay: $23/hour + $2/hour shift differential

Listed Pay Range: $15.00 – $41.97/hour

Join a Fortune 500 distribution center running material-handling equipment, picking and storing product, and using RF scanners in a fast-paced warehouse. This is a strong pick if you want steady hours, overtime potential, and full benefits after 30 days (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, stock purchase program, PTO, and more).

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.