🍽️ Upper Marlboro Food Service Jobs – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

Upper Marlboro has some solid food service openings right now, from quick service to daytime dining. Good mix of flexible hours, benefits, and spots that offer real training and growth.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Panda Restaurant Group Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17–$20 per hour

Cook and serve at Panda Express while keeping the kitchen and dining area clean and safe. They offer paid training, free meals on shift, and a long list of benefits for full-time staff, plus clear paths to move up into leadership.

Employer: Domino’s

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Full-time (listing notes part-time, permanent options)

(listing notes options) Pay: Not listed

Make and prep pizzas, take phone and in-store orders, and keep the store clean. This one is good if you want flexible hours, a fast pace, and room to grow into management over time.

Employer: First Watch

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD

Type: Part-time

Pay: Not listed

Back-of-house cook role at a breakfast, brunch, and lunch spot with no night shifts ever. You’ll work one station at a time, follow chef-created recipes, and get access to a wide range of perks and benefits, especially if you move into full-time.

If one of these feels right, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.