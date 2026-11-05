🔧 Upper Marlboro Jobs: Multiple Building & Grounds Roles

Upper Marlboro has steady demand for people who keep buildings clean and outdoor areas safe. If you like hands-on work and seeing instant results, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Upper Marlboro, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Temporary

Pay: $30.00 – $32.00 per hour

Outdoor, on-call style work clearing snow and ice from walkways, steps, and entrances. You’ll shovel, spread ice melt, and may use plows and other equipment to keep paths safe during winter storms. Must bring your own snow shovel and be ready for cold, physical work.

Employer: ASA Cleaning + Janitorial Service

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour (about 40 hours/week )

(about ) Benefits: Employee discount, opportunities for advancement, referral program

Full-time cleaning role for someone with at least 2 years at a prior cleaning company. You’ll handle sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, dusting, trash, and restocking supplies, keeping spaces neat and sanitary. Good fit if you’re detail-focused and want steady hours plus room to grow.

Employer: The Pit Stop BBQ

Location: Upper Marlboro, MD (in person)

(in person) Type: Part-time

Schedule: Tuesdays & Saturdays, 7:00 AM – 11:00 AM (must work both days)

(must work both days) Pay: $16.00 per hour

Short, set shifts twice a week cleaning a restaurant space—floors, windows, kitchen, two bathrooms, and dining area. Great side job if you want predictable hours and like keeping a busy spot clean and welcoming.

If one of these feels right, click through, check the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch of candidates.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.