🏛️ The agenda for the November 16, 2026 Leacock Township Board of Supervisors meeting is packed with business items.

They’ll start with public comment, then vote on approving the October 19, 2026 minutes, the bills to pay lists, and reports from the Treasurer, Manager, Public Works, and Zoning Officer.

The Board will consider appointing Hanover Engineering as the Township’s temporary SEO (sewage enforcement officer) through 12/31/26. They’ll discuss Resolution #2026-12 for a sewer module for Jonathan K Stoltzfus, 3206 West Newport Rd, and may authorize selling the 1992 International dump truck on Municibid.

They’ll also take up Resolution #2026-11 for an Intercourse Fire Company LSA grant, and talk about funding for the Lancaster County Act 167 Plan (a county stormwater plan).

For land development, they’ll look at:

Conditional final subdivision approval at 4240 Red Well Drive , Plan #2026-010 (Impact Engineering)

, (Impact Engineering) A time extension to December 23, 2026 for Beechdale Property, LP , Plan #L6370 at Ronks Rd. & Church St.

for , at An escrow release of $1,943.61 for Sam Stoltzfus , 2870 Church Rd. , after engineering bills are paid

for , , after engineering bills are paid Withdrawal of the final subdivision plan for Christian K. Stoltzfus, 234 N. Harvest Rd., Plan #30-287-25-D

They’ll also discuss a Blissful Treats operating agreement and hold a 2027 budget discussion before adjourning.