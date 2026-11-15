There are a few handy free items up for grabs in Upper Darby this week, from snacks to pet gear and toys. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.

Item: Lay's Barbecue Brisket flavored potato chips

Condition: Unopened, limited edition, best by 11/17

Location: Kirklyn, Upper Darby, PA, near Highland Park Elementary School

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Made with real potatoes

No artificial colors or flavors

Too peppery for the current owner

Contains beef fat (not vegetarian/vegan friendly)

The poster asks that you include the day and time you can pick up when you reply. Preference goes to whoever can come soonest.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Pet bed with separate steps and perch

Condition: Used, in multiple pieces

Location: Kirklyn, Upper Darby, PA (on a covered patio for now)

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Ideal for small to medium pets

Steps include at least one drawer that fits under a step

that fits under a step Separate perch section with a vinyl-covered pad

with a Includes an extra pet bed that fits snugly on top

that fits snugly on top The owner’s cats loved using it to look out the window

Currently on a covered patio that will not be covered after Wednesday, so timing matters

This is a good pick if your pet needs help getting up to a window or cozy perch.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Colorful wooden bead maze toy

Condition: Old, used

Location: Outside at 21 Hillside, Upper Darby, PA

Source: nextdoor.com

Details:

Classic wooden bead maze for kids

for kids Good for developing motor skills

Originally picked up for cats, but they weren’t interested

Currently left outside at the address for easy pickup

If you want this, you can likely just swing by and grab it from outside.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Upper Darby tend to go fast, so if something looks useful for you, your family, or your pets, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.