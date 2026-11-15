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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Upper Darby Right Now
There are a few handy free items up for grabs in Upper Darby this week, from snacks to pet gear and toys. If something catches your eye, reach out to the poster quickly.
Lay's Barbecue Brisket Flavored Chips
Item: Lay's Barbecue Brisket flavored potato chips
Condition: Unopened, limited edition, best by 11/17
Location: Kirklyn, Upper Darby, PA, near Highland Park Elementary School
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Made with real potatoes
- No artificial colors or flavors
- Too peppery for the current owner
- Contains beef fat (not vegetarian/vegan friendly)
The poster asks that you include the day and time you can pick up when you reply. Preference goes to whoever can come soonest.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Pet Bed with Steps
Item: Pet bed with separate steps and perch
Condition: Used, in multiple pieces
Location: Kirklyn, Upper Darby, PA (on a covered patio for now)
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Ideal for small to medium pets
- Steps include at least one drawer that fits under a step
- Separate perch section with a vinyl-covered pad
- Includes an extra pet bed that fits snugly on top
- The owner’s cats loved using it to look out the window
- Currently on a covered patio that will not be covered after Wednesday, so timing matters
This is a good pick if your pet needs help getting up to a window or cozy perch.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Wooden Bead Maze Toy
Item: Colorful wooden bead maze toy
Condition: Old, used
Location: Outside at 21 Hillside, Upper Darby, PA
Source: nextdoor.com
Details:
- Classic wooden bead maze for kids
- Good for developing motor skills
- Originally picked up for cats, but they weren’t interested
- Currently left outside at the address for easy pickup
If you want this, you can likely just swing by and grab it from outside.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Upper Darby tend to go fast, so if something looks useful for you, your family, or your pets, check the listing and contact the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.