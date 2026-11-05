💰 Free health insurance enrollment help Nov. 10

💰 Free help with health insurance enrollment

Need help signing up for health insurance during open enrollment?

A Pennie Certified Assister, Lansdowne YMCA, and the Delaware County Health Department are offering free enrollment help on:

Tuesday, November 10

10:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Lansdowne YMCA, 2110 Garrett Road, Lansdowne, PA 19050

You can schedule a free appointment ahead of time or just walk in during those hours.

If you’re unsure about your options, need help comparing plans, or want to make sure you’re enrolled correctly, this is a good chance to sit down with a trained assister at no cost.