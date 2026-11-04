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Upper Darby
⚠️ Nov. 4: Township hours, trash, recycling & leaf pickup
3 days ago
⚠️ Township building hours & Wednesday collections for Nov. 4
On Wednesday, November 4, 2026, the Upper Darby Township Municipal Building is open from 9:00 AM to 4:30 PM.
Regular collection services for that day include:
- Trash: Wednesday Trash Area 2
- Recycling: Recycling Area 2 (North of Garrett Rd.) and Area 5
- Leaf collection: Districts 4, 6, and 7
If you live in any of these trash, recycling, or leaf collection areas, plan to put your items out according to your usual schedule, and visit the Township Municipal Building during the listed hours if you need in-person services.
More Info: Alert Center • Township Municipal Building is open...
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