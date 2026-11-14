📢 UA Schools library team wins top state award

The Upper Arlington Schools library-media center team has received the 2026 Ross J. Todd Collaborative School Library Award from the Ohio Educational Library Media Association (OELMA).

This statewide award honors school library teams that show strong collaboration and build meaningful partnerships across their school communities.

The recognition includes library-media specialists and clerks at:

Upper Arlington High School : Amanda Viau, Erin Schumacher

: Amanda Viau, Erin Schumacher Hastings Middle School : Kerri Prato, Kathryn Mason

: Kerri Prato, Kathryn Mason Jones Middle School : Michelle Kammeraad, Natalie Caito

: Michelle Kammeraad, Natalie Caito Barrington Elementary : Lisa Shambaugh, Lily Theil

: Lisa Shambaugh, Lily Theil Greensview Elementary : Jill Merkle, Julia Swartzel

: Jill Merkle, Julia Swartzel Tremont Elementary : Jennifer Goins, Christy Blamer

: Jennifer Goins, Christy Blamer Wickliffe Progressive Elementary : Katie Coplin, Lisa Young

: Katie Coplin, Lisa Young Windermere Elementary: Shannon Hemmelgarn, Alison Maute

The award highlights how these teams help connect students, staff, and resources across the district’s schools.