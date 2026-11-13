⚠️ Smarter ways to handle fall leaves in Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington runs its leaf collection program from early October through early December, but you don’t have to send every leaf to the curb.

The City suggests:

• Mulch your leaves with any lawnmower. Mow weekly during peak season so leaves break into small pieces that fall into the grass and act as natural fertilizer and weed control.

• Use leaves in landscape beds. Let them lie or mulch first, then spread in flower beds. This adds nutrients, helps hold water, reduces weeds, and gives insects and wildlife winter habitat.

• Make leaf compost. Shred leaves with a string trimmer or leaf shredder, moisten them, then add to a compost pile or seal in plastic bags for about six months. By spring, you’ll have rich compost for your garden.

If you use the City’s leaf collection: