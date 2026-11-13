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⚠️ How to handle fall leaves and use UA’s collection safely
⚠️ Smarter ways to handle fall leaves in Upper Arlington
Upper Arlington runs its leaf collection program from early October through early December, but you don’t have to send every leaf to the curb.
The City suggests:
• Mulch your leaves with any lawnmower. Mow weekly during peak season so leaves break into small pieces that fall into the grass and act as natural fertilizer and weed control.
• Use leaves in landscape beds. Let them lie or mulch first, then spread in flower beds. This adds nutrients, helps hold water, reduces weeds, and gives insects and wildlife winter habitat.
• Make leaf compost. Shred leaves with a string trimmer or leaf shredder, moisten them, then add to a compost pile or seal in plastic bags for about six months. By spring, you’ll have rich compost for your garden.
If you use the City’s leaf collection:
- Place loose leaves on the tree lawn near the street, not in the street
- Keep piles within 2 feet of the curb
- No grass, rocks, sticks, or debris in leaf piles
- Keep piles away from signs, poles, trees, mailboxes, and storm drains
- Park vehicles at least 15 feet away from leaf piles
More Info: Alternatives to the City’s Leaf Collection Program...
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