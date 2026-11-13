⚠️ Smarter ways to handle fall leaves in Upper Arlington

Upper Arlington runs its leaf collection from early October through early December, but you don’t have to send every leaf to the curb.

Here are some easy options:

• Mulch your lawn: Run any mower over fallen leaves weekly. The small pieces drop into the grass, acting as free fertilizer and helping with weed control.

• Use leaves in beds: Let leaves stay where they fall in landscaped beds, or mulch them first. They insulate plants, feed insects and wildlife, add nutrients, and help soil hold water.

• Make compost: Shred leaves with a trimmer or shredder, then add to a compost pile or moisten and seal in plastic bags for about six months. By spring, you’ll have rich compost for your garden.

If you use the City’s leaf collection: