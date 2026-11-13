undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
⚠️ How to handle fall leaves and use UA’s collection safely
⚠️ Smarter ways to handle fall leaves in Upper Arlington
Upper Arlington runs its leaf collection from early October through early December, but you don’t have to send every leaf to the curb.
Here are some easy options:
• Mulch your lawn: Run any mower over fallen leaves weekly. The small pieces drop into the grass, acting as free fertilizer and helping with weed control.
• Use leaves in beds: Let leaves stay where they fall in landscaped beds, or mulch them first. They insulate plants, feed insects and wildlife, add nutrients, and help soil hold water.
• Make compost: Shred leaves with a trimmer or shredder, then add to a compost pile or moisten and seal in plastic bags for about six months. By spring, you’ll have rich compost for your garden.
If you use the City’s leaf collection:
- Place loose leaves on the tree lawn, not in the street, no more than 2 feet behind the curb.
- No grass, rocks, sticks, or other debris in piles.
- Keep piles away from signposts, poles, trees, mailboxes, and storm sewers.
- Park cars at least 15 feet from leaf piles so crews can reach them safely.
More Info: Alternatives to the City’s Leaf Collection Program...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.