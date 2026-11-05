📅 Veterans invited to UA High School lunch on Nov 13

📅 Veterans invited to Upper Arlington HS appreciation lunch

Upper Arlington High School is hosting a Service Members’ Appreciation Luncheon in honor of Veterans Day on Friday, November 13, 2026, from 11:00 am–12:30 pm.

The event will be at Upper Arlington High School, 1625 Zollinger Road, Upper Arlington, OH 43221. Service members will share a meal with a small group of students, who can ask questions and hear about their time in the military.

Service members are asked to RSVP by Thursday, November 5 using the registration form mentioned in the announcement.

Questions? Contact Amanda Strine at [email protected] or Taylor Naples at [email protected].