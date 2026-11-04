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📢 Nominate a 2027 Upper Arlington Wall of Honor inductee
📢 Nominate a local hero for Upper Arlington’s 2027 Wall of Honor
The Upper Arlington Wall of Honor celebrates former residents who made a real difference in Upper Arlington, the region, or beyond.
For the 2027 program, a joint project of the Upper Arlington Historical Society and the City of Upper Arlington, nominations are now open through Friday, December 4.
Nominees must:
- Be former Upper Arlington residents
- Be deceased for at least three years
- Have made significant contributions in areas like arts, professions, politics, science, education, sports, religion, commerce, philanthropy, public service, or another notable field
The 2027 recipient will be announced in the New Year and honored at a special ceremony on Sunday, May 23, when a bronze plaque will be added to the limestone wall at the Municipal Services Center Plaza.
If you know a deserving former resident, take some time in the coming weeks to submit a nomination.
More Info: 2027 Wall of Honor Nominations Now Open • Upper Ar...
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