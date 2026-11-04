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🛒 Upper Arlington Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Beauty & Pet Roles
Upper Arlington has some nice options right now if you like working with people, pets, or beauty products. Here are a few solid customer-facing roles hiring in our area.
Groomer – Pet Supplies Plus
- Employer: Pet Supplies Plus
- Location: Upper Arlington, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $11.50–$12.50/hour + commission, $1,500 sign-on bonus for groomers with 1+ years’ experience
Hands-on grooming role for experienced pet lovers who can bathe, brush, and style dogs (and some cats) while keeping them safe and calm. Comes with commission-based pay, employee discounts, and benefits like PTO and medical/dental/vision for full-time staff.
Store Manager – CosmoProf Beauty (06582)
- Employer: CosmoProf Beauty
- Location: Upper Arlington, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead a beauty supply store, coach a small team, and own the day-to-day operations, sales, and customer experience. Great fit if you have 3+ years retail/customer service and 1+ year management and want strong product discounts, beauty training, and room to grow.
Inside Sales / Sales Associate – CosmoProf Beauty (06582)
- Employer: CosmoProf Beauty
- Location: Upper Arlington, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Front-of-store role helping customers pick hair, skin, and nail products and handling checkout. Good for beauty fans with 1+ year retail or customer service who want product discounts, samples, and flexible schedules.
If one of these feels close, click through, skim the details, and send in your application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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