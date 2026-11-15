President Donald Trump said he wants to “get Cuba done” before his term ends, telling a conservative radio host he would “certainly consider” a short military campaign against the communist-run island and naming Secretary of State Marco Rubio as his point man.

The comments are the latest escalation in Trump’s rhetoric toward Havana. Earlier this year, he said he thought he would “have the honor of taking Cuba” as the island faced a power crisis, and he has repeatedly suggested Cuba could be next after the Iran war.

In an interview on the Salem News Channel, Hugh Hewitt asked Trump about “freeing Cuba,” including whether he would be open to “a little military force, perhaps a week-long campaign.”

“I would certainly consider that, yes,” Trump said.

“Well, I want to get Cuba done before I leave, yeah. And we have a very good, talented guy for Cuba named Marco,” Trump said. “His parents are from Cuba, as you probably know, and he would love to do that.”

Trump described the island of 9.4 million people as “essentially a failed, you know, place, nation, whatever you want to call it.”

“It’s failed. And we’re watching it. I would like to be able to do it,” he said. “I’d love to be able to do it for the people, for the Cubans that came and were treated really badly.”

Trump’s term ends in January 2029.

Since returning to office, Trump has revived a “maximum pressure” campaign against Cuba. After U.S. forces captured Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro on Jan. 3, Washington restricted oil shipments to Cuba, cutting off the island’s supply of subsidized Venezuelan crude and deepening its economic and energy crisis. Cuba has suffered repeated nationwide blackouts in recent months.

In May, former Cuban leader Raúl Castro was indicted in the U.S. on murder charges. On Nov. 5, the administration sanctioned eight entities and two individuals tied to Cuba’s military support and revenue networks.

“The United States will not tolerate subversive communist networks in our hemisphere,” Rubio wrote on X.

Cuba’s embassy has said the U.S. embargo cost the country about $8 billion between March 2025 and February 2026. Last month, the U.N. General Assembly voted for the 34th time to condemn the 64-year embargo.

At an Oct. 23 rally, Trump said the U.S. would “take care of Cuba” once the Iran conflict was over.

Any military action could face resistance from the new Democratic-controlled Congress, which takes office in January. Democrats have vowed to use their majorities to end the unpopular Iran war, which Vice President JD Vance blamed for the GOP’s midterm losses.

Hewitt did not press Trump on timing, whether military action would require congressional approval or how he would work with lawmakers.