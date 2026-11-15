The United States has lost its measles elimination status for the first time since the disease was declared eliminated in 2000, a stark reversal driven by sustained outbreaks and falling vaccination rates.

The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO), the World Health Organization’s regional office for the Americas, reached the decision this week. Researchers familiar with the decision confirmed it to KFF Health News, and PAHO is expected to announce it formally Tuesday.

The milestone follows months of warnings, including when U.S. measles cases hit a 35-year high as Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. filled federal health agencies with vaccine skeptics, and as Pennsylvania’s outbreak neared 1,000 cases.

A country loses elimination status when measles spreads continuously for 12 months or longer. PAHO relied on analyses from the CDC and an independent group of measles experts, and an outbreak in Utah triggered the decision after it passed the one-year mark in June, according to KFF Health News.

“It’s a very sad moment,” said Anne Schuchat, a former CDC deputy director who was not involved in the decision.

The U.S. has now recorded more than 5,400 measles cases this year, more than double last year’s total, according to the CDC. Infections have been confirmed in 45 states and Washington, D.C., and more than 590 people have been hospitalized. About 96% of those infected were unvaccinated or unsure of their status.

Pennsylvania has the country’s largest outbreak, with more than 1,500 cases. On Friday, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin each reported a new measles-associated death, bringing the number of deaths reported by states this year to 10. The CDC’s official tally lists six, amid a dispute between Kennedy and Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro over how to count measles deaths.

The U.S. spent more than 25 years without sustained transmission of the disease. Public health experts blame declining vaccination rates: kindergarten MMR coverage fell from 95.2% in the 2019-2020 school year to 92.4% in 2025-2026, below the roughly 95% needed for herd immunity. Two doses of the MMR vaccine are about 97% effective at preventing infection.

The White House pushed back. “The President and the Secretary have repeatedly encouraged measles vaccination,” said spokesperson Allison Schuster. An HHS spokesperson said Kennedy and the CDC have provided about $100 million in additional outbreak funding.

Canada, Spain and the United Kingdom have also recently lost their measles elimination status. Although the U.S. has withdrawn from the WHO, it remains a PAHO member.