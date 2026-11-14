Joe Rogan, the podcaster whose 2024 endorsement helped President Donald Trump win over young male voters, is now openly criticizing the administration after Republicans lost control of Congress in the midterms.

Rogan had already blasted Trump’s Iran war as “insane,” saying supporters “feel betrayed.” In the days after the Nov. 3 election, he had largely steered his show away from politics, before weighing in on what went wrong for the GOP.

“They lost most of the country,” Rogan said, pointing to a war “no one wants to be in” and “militarized police in the streets.”

>100 NEVER-BEFORE-SEEN PHOTOS FROM JEFFREY EPSTEIN’S SECRET FILES – SLIDESHOW

In a recent conversation with Calley Means, a former adviser to Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Rogan said Republicans “got destroyed” in the midterms.

Rogan still gave the administration some credit, saying it “closed the border” and that crime has dropped. But he criticized the detention of longtime, noncriminal immigrants by masked federal agents, arguing that rounding them up now amounts to admitting “you just let all these people in.”

“Filter it out,” he said.

Rogan also pushed back on the idea that podcasters like him wield outsized political influence, calling the public’s reliance on their opinions “a sickness of our society.”

Rogan’s comments follow a warning from White House AI and crypto czar David Sacks, who said Republicans had alienated the alternative-media figures who powered Trump’s 2024 win.

“We lost all the podcast bros,” Sacks said in an interview, naming Rogan, Tucker Carlson, Theo Von and Megyn Kelly. “I mean, we lost a huge part of our base.”

“We should have done a better job giving them all front-row seats in the White House press room,” Sacks added.

Rogan wasn’t interested. “How about no? How about real journalists?” he responded, adding that podcasters “talk s—” and aren’t members of the press.

Rogan isn’t alone. Several podcasters who hosted Trump during his 2024 campaign have soured on the administration. Von has questioned the motives behind the Iran war, and Andrew Schulz, who interviewed Trump on Flagrant a month before the 2024 election, broke with the White House earlier this year.

Conservative commentator Matt Walsh declared, “The Trump chapter is finished,” while former Trump strategist Steve Bannon has predicted a “civil war” inside the party.

The shift appears to have shown up at the ballot box. Men ages 18 to 29 moved more than 30 points toward Democrats compared with 2024.

Rogan, who has hosted both Trump and Vice President JD Vance on The Joe Rogan Experience, has increasingly broken with the administration this year, also criticizing the Iran war and immigration enforcement tactics.