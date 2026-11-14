Outgoing Rep. Chip Roy (R-Texas) unleashed a blistering rebuke of his own party on the House floor, accusing Republicans of chasing “political power” instead of serving the people who elected them.

Roy’s speech, which could mark his final address to the chamber, comes after Republicans lost control of both the House and the Senate in last week’s midterm elections. Fellow Texan Sen. Ted Cruz has also conceded that “Texas is blue” after Democrats swept the state’s top races.

“We passed a great bill, didn’t campaign on it, immediately turned towards our own political interest in passing redistricting plans across the country, including Texas,” Roy said, referring to President Donald Trump‘s One Big Beautiful Bill Act.

“Spent our time trying to focus on political power rather than focusing on the people who sent us here to represent them,” he continued. “That’s what happened, and it pisses me off. The arrogance. The arrogance of the powers that be, the masters of the universe, who tell you that that’s what you have to do.”

“And when you pursue political power over the people, you lose, and that’s what happened,” Roy added.

During the roughly half-hour speech, Roy also renewed his criticism of the party’s decision to nominate Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton for the U.S. Senate. Paxton ousted incumbent Sen. John Cornyn in a May primary runoff after winning Trump’s endorsement.

“And as I said, putting at the top of the ticket of the biggest Republican state in the nation someone who was indicted and impeached by the Republican Texas House. Somebody tell me why Republicans lost last Tuesday? I’ll say it’s because they were focused on themselves and the ruling class and not the people,” Roy said.

Paxton was impeached by the GOP-controlled Texas House in 2023 but later acquitted by the state Senate. The Associated Press has called the Senate race for Democrat James Talarico, who becomes the first Democrat elected to the U.S. Senate from Texas since the 1980s.

“The founders gave us a system that does put the people first, and when politicians forget that, they rightly get sent home,” Roy said.

Roy warned that voters are fed up with both parties.

“The people right now are not in love with either party,” he said. “It’s the people who are tired of seeing corporate crony government interests steamroll their way of life, steamroll their community.”

Roy, a leading member of the hard-right House Freedom Caucus, gave up his seat to run for Texas attorney general but lost the Republican runoff. He will leave Congress on Jan. 3.

He urged his party to use its remaining weeks in power to push through its legislative priorities, including a ban on congressional stock trading, border security measures and a reconciliation package.

Roy echoed his floor remarks in an Instagram post, writing, “I’m pissed off at a Republican establishment that chose to chase power and play politics instead of delivering for the American people.”

“Our focus ought to be simple: Preserve the American Dream for our kids and grandkids so they can buy a home, start a business, afford healthcare, and live free,” he added.