Emergency crews responded to a collision involving a cargo ship and a riverboat cruise ship near the Port of New Orleans on Friday, November 13, officials said. The collision occurred at 12:30 pm when the Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines’ American Heritage while the cruise ship was docked on the Mississippi River outside 1350 Port of New Orleans Place, according to local reports. Multiple individuals were rescued, and search-and-rescue operations remained ongoing. Approximately 129 passengers, in addition to crew members, were aboard the cruise. All the passengers survived. Check out more viral videos from uPolitics.com. (Credit: Devon Flanagan via Storyful)