New York Gov. Kathy Hochul is calling on Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy to step down after a communications failure forced the Federal Aviation Administration to ground every departing flight in the country for more than four hours on Friday.

“Sean Duffy must resign, or President Trump must remove him immediately,” the Democratic governor, who won re-election in a landslide last week, wrote on X on Saturday.

The demand comes as Trump is already reshaping his team after Republicans’ midterm losses, replacing Chief of Staff Susie Wiles with Stephen Miller and telling 60 Minutes he may make “a few changes” to his Cabinet.

Hochul blamed the meltdown on what she described as a string of failures under Duffy’s leadership.

“America’s airspace ground to a halt yesterday, leaving thousands of flights canceled and travelers stranded across the country. More than 3,500 planes were already in the air as radar and communications systems faltered. We’re fortunate no lives were lost,” Hochul said.

“From chronic air traffic controller shortages to repeated communications breakdowns, serious lapses in our aviation system have become a pattern on Sean Duffy’s watch,” she continued, accusing Duffy of focusing on “starring in his own reality show” instead of fixing the agency’s problems.

Hochul also demanded a congressional investigation. “With millions of Americans preparing to travel for the holidays, families deserve answers and confidence in the safety of our skies,” she said. “Congress must launch a full investigation to determine what went wrong and ensure it never happens again.”

Hochul is so far the most prominent official to call for Duffy’s ouster. Sen. Tammy Duckworth (D-Ill.), the top Democrat on the Senate aviation subcommittee, said she would be “demanding answers from the FAA” and pushed back on Duffy’s efforts to blame Congress, while Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-Wash.), the ranking member of the Senate Commerce Committee, said the panel would review the technology failures behind the outage.

Duffy, who has not publicly responded to Hochul, said at a news conference Saturday that the outage began when a contractor for L3Harris Technologies was switching telecommunication lines from copper wire to fiber at a remote FAA facility.

“Either through contractor error or a faulty piece of equipment, that router that was being replaced as we switched from copper to fiber, it started flooding other routers in our air traffic control system,” he said, adding, “We’re going to hold people accountable.”

FAA Administrator Bryan Bedford said as many as 17 of the country’s 22 en route air traffic control centers were affected, though none went dark, and that there was “zero evidence of anything nefarious, and zero evidence of anything AI-related.” Some air traffic controllers told CNN they “don’t buy” the administration’s explanation.

Duffy has also pinned the meltdown on the FAA’s “incredibly old” technology, calling on Congress to approve billions in emergency funding to modernize it. “You will have more of these. You will have more of them unless the American people and the Congress tell us to build,” he warned.

About 12,000 flights could not be completed Friday, according to Bedford, who said he expected 4,000 to 5,000 more cancellations Saturday, with airlines back on full schedules by the end of Sunday — days before the Thanksgiving travel rush.

The FAA lifted the ground stop around 8:15 p.m. ET Friday. It was only the third nationwide ground stop in modern FAA history, following the Sept. 11, 2001, attacks and a January 2023 outage of the agency’s Notice to Air Missions system.