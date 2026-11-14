Outgoing Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) tore into his fellow Republicans after the House blocked his effort to impeach Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, accusing them of remaining in a “suicide pact” with President Donald Trump and the Iran war.

Massie first tried to force an impeachment vote in September, but Speaker Mike Johnson sent lawmakers home early for the campaign recess. Last week, Hegseth dismissed the renewed push as the “politics of personal destruction.”

“I’m not surprised because I didn’t have anybody commit to this, and I didn’t see anybody in the media committing to it,” Massie told MS NOW’s Mychael Schnell on Tuesday. “I am disappointed, and I think it’s interesting that my colleagues are still in the suicide pact with this administration and the Iran war.”

Massie reintroduced eight articles of impeachment on Monday, accusing Hegseth of waging the Iran war without congressional authorization, seizing Venezuelan leader Nicolás Maduro and overseeing extrajudicial killings of alleged drug smugglers in international waters.

On Tuesday, the House voted 211-204 to refer the resolution to the Judiciary Committee, effectively killing it for the rest of the current Congress. Massie was the only Republican to vote against the motion.

Eleven Democrats missed the vote, including former Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Several, including Reps. Melanie Stansbury (D-New Mexico) and Jonathan Jackson (D-Illinois), said they were stuck in traffic behind a police escort and couldn’t reach the chamber in time. Had eight of the absent Democrats voted, the effort would have advanced, according to The Hill.

Massie argued that the Iran war is “why they lost the election, but they can’t bring themselves to do anything about it.”

“I thought people would want to put some daylight between themselves and this administration and this war, but it looks like they don’t want to,” he said. “I think Trump still has control over this conference. Like that’s the big lesson I learned here.”

Massie lost his May primary to Trump-backed challenger Ed Gallrein, for whom Hegseth campaigned, and will leave Congress in January.

In a rare press conference Tuesday morning, Hegseth slammed the impeachment effort as “driven by ego and personal resentment.”

“Timed for one man’s final days in Congress to try to do damage to this president, this country and, most irresponsibly, the warriors who defend it. It’s a farce, and it’s a stunt, and everybody knows it,” he said.

Trump also piled on, giving Hegseth an “A” plus, plus, plus for his defense “against a disgruntled, angry, defeated, former Congressman, Thomas Massie, a TOTAL LOSER!”

Vice President JD Vance dismissed the effort as well, writing that impeachment has “become a ridiculous show that stands in for actual policymaking” and that Hegseth has “obviously not” committed impeachable offenses.

Massie has warned that his resolution is “a much gentler version of what’s coming when Dems control Congress,” adding, “They’ll have hearings & trials.”