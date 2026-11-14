Senior White House officials are discussing whether Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick should be pushed out amid the growing spy scandal surrounding former Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang, Reuters reported Thursday, citing two people familiar with the situation.

The report came the same day Huang was ousted as Nvidia CEO following revelations of an affair with Alice Huang, a woman U.S. authorities suspect of spying for Beijing. Days earlier, Nvidia’s board had launched an investigation into the CEO after he admitted to the relationship.

A growing number of lawmakers have criticized Lutnick over the administration’s refusal to add dozens of Chinese companies to a key U.S. trade blacklist and over whether his department properly oversaw Nvidia’s chip exports to China.

That criticism predates Huang’s resignation, but the charge that Lutnick did not do enough to restrict AI chip shipments to China has intensified as the scandal’s fallout spreads. Lutnick’s Commerce Department oversees U.S. export controls.

According to investigators, Alice Huang, who is not related to Jensen Huang, gained access to 240,000 chips banned from export to China, CBS News reported.

Still, the White House is publicly standing by the secretary. A White House official said President Donald Trump “maintains complete confidence in the secretary and his ability to carry out the position.”

Lutnick is now facing scrutiny from both parties. On Thursday, Senate Banking Committee Chairman Tim Scott (R-South Carolina) asked both Lutnick and Huang to testify before the panel, citing national security concerns.

A Commerce Department spokesperson told MS NOW that Lutnick “has proactively agreed to appear voluntarily before the Banking Committee to address their questions.”

Democrats are also launching their own probe. In a letter to Lutnick, Rep. Richard Neal (D-Massachusetts) and Sen. Ron Wyden (D-Oregon) said they will investigate how the administration handled Nvidia’s chip sales to China, particularly after Trump was briefed about Huang’s relationship with a purported Chinese spy.

According to a TechCrunch timeline of the scandal, U.S. officials circulated a secret memo in the spring warning that Alice Huang was a spy for China’s Ministry of State Security.

Trump has sent mixed signals about the scandal. Earlier this week, he described Alice Huang as a spy and said Jensen Huang denied knowing it. By Thursday, he said it remained unclear whether she was a spy at all. Attorney General Todd Blanche has said the Justice Department has not yet determined whether she was.

Nvidia named CFO Colette Kress as interim CEO following Huang’s resignation.

It is not the first time Lutnick has faced calls to step down. Earlier this year, lawmakers from both parties pressured him to resign over his ties to the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.