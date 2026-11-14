Former President Joe Biden is downplaying his infamous 2024 debate performance against President Donald Trump, calling the moment that derailed his reelection bid “not very consequential.”

Biden made the remarks in an interview with People ahead of the Nov. 17 release of his roughly $10 million presidential memoir, Promise Me, America. The interview comes days after Biden announced he is scaling back his book tour as his cancer “slows me down.”

“Look, I don’t know anybody who hasn’t made a mistake in a debate. To me, it was not very consequential,” Biden said.

“First of all, I thought there’d be another debate, which there wasn’t,” he continued. “But notwithstanding the fact that there wasn’t another debate, it didn’t disturb me because it wasn’t consequential.”

During the June 27, 2024, CNN debate in Atlanta, Biden stumbled over his words and appeared to lose his train of thought, intensifying concerns about his age and fitness for a second term. Calls for him to step aside began almost immediately, and he ended his campaign just over three weeks later, endorsing then-Vice President Kamala Harris, who went on to lose to Trump.

Shortly after the debate, Biden told ABC News’ George Stephanopoulos that he had been “feeling terrible” that day.

Former first lady Jill Biden has offered a starkly different view of the night. In an interview earlier this year promoting her own memoir, View From the East Wing, she recalled her reaction while watching: “I thought, ‘Oh my god, he’s having a stroke.’ And it scared me to death.”

Biden also said he would have stepped aside if he had known he was sick.

“If I’d known that I was feeling lousy because I had cancer, I would have resigned. I would’ve not gone forward, because I don’t think an 80-year-old man with cancer should be running for [president],” he said.

Biden, 83, was diagnosed in May 2025, four months after leaving office, with an aggressive form of prostate cancer that had spread to his bones. He maintained that he did not know about the illness while in the White House.

Still, he insisted he remained the right choice. “I believe that on an objective basis, I was the best-equipped person to do the job,” he said.

Biden devotes a full chapter of Promise Me, America to rebutting questions about his mental acuity, his decision to seek reelection and what he views as unfair treatment after the debate. He writes repeatedly that he remains convinced he was the best Democrat to beat Trump.

The memoir covers Biden’s four years in office, including his decision to drop out of the 2024 race. In a post on X announcing the scaled-back tour, Biden said that “some days are better than others” in his treatment.

Biden turns 84 on Nov. 20, three days after the book’s release.