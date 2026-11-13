Sen. Chris Van Hollen (D-Maryland) announced Thursday that he will challenge Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-New York) for Senate majority leader, setting up the first contested Democratic Senate leadership race in decades just days after the party’s sweeping midterm victories.

The challenge comes nearly a year after progressives called for Schumer to be replaced as Democratic leader over his handling of the 40-day government shutdown. Van Hollen has also emerged as one of the party’s sharpest critics of the Iran war, calling President Donald Trump‘s justification for the conflict “a complete and total lie.”

“In this election, Americans called on us to unrig an economy rigged against working people & fueled by political corruption. To deliver, we need new leadership,” Van Hollen wrote on X. “This isn’t about any one person – it’s about answering that call. That’s why I’m running for Senate Majority Leader.”

Van Hollen, who said earlier this week he was in “listening mode,” made the announcement during an appearance on MS NOW.

Van Hollen acknowledged the uphill battle he faces against Schumer, who has led Senate Democrats since 2017.

“We have a lot of people, but here’s the thing about an election like this: As you say, I’m the underdog,” he said. He told NPR he has secured support from “more than 10” senators who will vote in the race.

Schumer quickly fired back, insisting he has the votes to keep his job.

“I’m proud of what we’ve accomplished together—55 seats and counting is an amazing result—and I have the votes to continue serving as Democratic Leader,” Schumer wrote on social media. “I look forward to leading our new Democratic majority and delivering for the American people.”

Several Senate Democrats publicly backed Schumer shortly after Van Hollen’s announcement. The leadership vote, conducted by secret ballot, is expected Dec. 1.

Van Hollen’s bid follows a mounting push from progressives and newly elected senators to oust the 75-year-old New Yorker.

On Tuesday, Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vermont) and Sen. Elissa Slotkin (D-Michigan) held a joint news conference announcing they would not back Schumer. “The time is now for change,” Sanders said. He threw his support behind Van Hollen shortly after Thursday’s announcement.

Democratic Senators-elect Adam Hamilton of Kansas, Annie Andrews of South Carolina, Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan and Troy Jackson of Maine have also voiced opposition to Schumer’s continued leadership. El-Sayed endorsed Van Hollen, saying Democrats “will require bold leadership” to “earn our mandate.”

Van Hollen also criticized Schumer for quietly backing certain candidates in Democratic primaries, a longtime sore spot for progressives. His team said he plans to run on using every available tool to end the Iran war, starting with the upcoming government funding bill needed to avert a December shutdown.

A YouGov poll for Indivisible found that only 10% of voters said Democrats should choose Schumer as majority leader, while 57% said they should pick someone else.

Still, some Democrats worry the leadership fight is overshadowing their midterm wins and distracting from preparations to take control of Congress in January.