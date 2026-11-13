Former Vice President Mike Pence is pushing back on his successor’s explanation for the GOP’s midterm wipeout, rejecting Vice President JD Vance‘s claim that the Iran war cost Republicans control of Congress and instead pointing the finger at President Donald Trump‘s tariffs, “self-dealing” and retreat from conservative principles.

Vance broke with Trump the morning after Election Day, writing on X, “The reason we lost is the war.” Days later, reports surfaced that Vance was weighing whether to sit out the 2028 race.

“I disagree with the vice president about the reasons for the midterm election outcome,” Pence told Fox News Digital in his first interview since the midterms.

Pence argued that voters were frustrated not because Trump launched the war, but because his administration failed to see it through.

“There’s no question that the war in Iran became a frustration for millions of Americans, but it wasn’t because President Trump started the war or took on Iran. It’s because we stopped short and didn’t finish it,” he said. “As Americans saw the politics of appeasement that the administration embraced, one negotiation after another, I think people became… frustrated with the lack of progress, frustrated with the price of fuel at the pump.”

Still, Pence said the reasons for the GOP’s losses were “much more complex than gasoline prices or the war in Iran,” adding, “I respectfully disagree with my successor in that regard.”

Pence, who served as Trump’s vice president in his first term, also took aim at Vance’s comments on Israel, saying he has “great concerns about what I’ve heard coming out of the vice president’s office.”

“Israel is our most cherished ally,” Pence said.

Pence pointed to Trump’s second-term tariffs, the administration’s handling of abortion medication and the First Family’s growing wealth as key factors in the defeat.

“I don’t think you can ignore the air of corruption that’s emerged around this administration, the self-dealing,” he said. “The American people saw a First Family seeing their wealth increase by more than $3 billion, including more than a billion dollars in cryptocurrency.”

Asked whether he believed Trump and his family had improperly profited from the presidency, Pence said, “I wouldn’t have any way of knowing and wouldn’t care to speculate.”

Describing the midterm results, which handed Democrats control of both chambers of Congress, Pence said it “wasn’t just a rout, it was a reckoning.”

“I don’t think the American people turned left. I think they were turned off, and that’s what explains the outcome of this election,” he said.

The White House blasted Pence. “Mike Pence’s total and complete lack of courage caused untold damage to our great country,” said spokesman Davis Ingle. “If Republican voters cared what Mike Pence had to say, he wouldn’t have had to drop out of the presidential race months before the Iowa caucuses.”

A Vance ally also hit back, telling Fox News that Pence’s “politics never developed past the Bush-era neocon warmongering” and that he is “laughably out of touch with how people feel in the real world.”