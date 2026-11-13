A longtime friend and early financial backer of Vice President JD Vance helped commodities giant Vitol secure a lucrative, no-bid contract to sell Venezuelan oil days after U.S. forces captured Nicolás Maduro, according to a Reuters investigation.

The report comes as President Donald Trump boasts that the U.S. has taken “billions and billions” from Venezuela, and as Democrats demand answers about where the country’s oil revenue has gone, including $500 million once parked in a Qatari bank account.

According to Reuters, Vance flew on Air Force Two to Montana’s ultra-exclusive Yellowstone Club on Dec. 27, 2025, about a week before the U.S. invaded Venezuela. There, he allegedly met with John Addison, a senior gasoline trader at Vitol, the world’s largest energy and commodity trading company.

A person familiar with the matter told Reuters the two discussed Venezuela, with Vance expressing interest in how quickly Venezuelan crude could be sold if the U.S. gained control of the country’s oil. Addison allegedly assured Vance that Vitol was uniquely positioned to do the job.

Both Addison and Vance’s office deny the meeting took place. However, flight records show Addison’s private jet and Air Force Two at Bozeman Yellowstone International Airport that day.

On Jan. 5, two days after Maduro’s capture, Energy Secretary Chris Wright called Addison’s Houston office to ask whether Vitol wanted to market Venezuela’s oil to global buyers.

“I thought that he was just going to call to get an update on the market,” Addison told Reuters. “The phone call went a different way.”

Addison was not Vitol’s regional CEO, and his specialty was U.S. gasoline, not Latin American crude. But he said Vance had vouched to Wright for him as trustworthy, paving the way for the call. A U.S. official said that conversation took place at least a year earlier.

Within days, Vitol and rival Trafigura received special licenses to sell Venezuelan oil without competitive bidding. The administration said speed was essential to stabilizing Venezuela’s economy. Reuters reported that the two firms have since earned hundreds of millions of dollars marketing the crude.

The Department of Energy confirmed the Jan. 5 call but said Vance and Wright never discussed Venezuelan oil sales, adding that Vitol was chosen because it is the world’s largest energy trader. Vitol and Trafigura said they had no advance knowledge of the military operation.

Federal Election Commission records show Addison gave $300,000 in 2022 to Protect Ohio Values, a super PAC backing Vance’s Senate bid. In 2024, he donated $7 million to political action committees, including $5 million to the pro-Trump MAGA Inc.

Addison retired from Vitol in March after 17 years, and he has since been named chairman of Wright’s energy policy advisory board.

Democrats seized on the report. “New reporting that JD Vance met with a senior Vitol trader before Maduro’s capture raises even more questions about who knew what and when,” said Rep. Robert Garcia (D-California), the top Democrat on the House Oversight Committee.

Meta description: A Reuters investigation found a JD Vance donor helped Vitol land a no-bid Venezuela oil contract after allegedly meeting Vance before Maduro’s capture.