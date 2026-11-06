Democratic Socialist Nithya Raman Wins Los Angeles Mayor’s Race, Unseating Karen Bass in Major Upset

Los Angeles City Council member Nithya Raman has defeated incumbent Mayor Karen Bass, capping a stunning rise for the progressive challenger and handing democratic socialists another big-city win on a night of major Democratic gains.

Raman will become the city’s 44th mayor and the first person of South Asian descent to lead the nation’s second-largest city. Bass conceded Thursday morning as Raman’s lead grew, with Raman ahead by about 4 points and roughly three-quarters of expected votes counted.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, the people of Los Angeles have spoken,” Bass said in a statement. She said she had called Raman to congratulate her and “committed to ensuring a smooth and seamless transition.”

In a statement reflecting on her term, Bass noted that voters had elected her four years ago as “the first Black woman mayor in the history of Los Angeles.”

Raman’s victory marks a remarkable turnaround. The two-term council member had endorsed Bass at the start of the year before shocking the city’s political establishment by launching her own bid in February, just hours before the filing deadline.

For much of the primary, Raman appeared likely to finish third behind reality star Spencer Pratt, who had entered the race attacking city leadership over the Palisades fire response. But Raman rallied voters frustrated with Bass and looking for a Democratic alternative, and she led in several polls during the fall.

In a short video posted Thursday, Raman thanked voters and praised Bass for her decades of public service, vowing to deliver a city government that is “actually capable of delivering.”

Bass, a former congresswoman and longtime fixture of California Democratic politics, faced mounting criticism during her single term. Voters voiced frustration over housing costs and affordability, the city’s response to the devastating Palisades wildfire and the exodus of film and TV production from Los Angeles.

Raman hammered Bass over her handling of the entertainment industry’s decline, including the mayor’s delay in appointing a film liaison.

Bass, in turn, argued during the campaign that Raman was “not ready for primetime” after six years on the City Council. Her campaign also accused Raman of opposing efforts to clean up homeless encampments.

Raman’s victory is a major win for the democratic socialist movement. She joins New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani and Janeese Lewis George, who won the Washington, D.C., mayor’s race this week, as democratic socialists leading major U.S. cities.

Raman was endorsed by the Democratic Socialists of America’s Los Angeles chapter during her 2020 council campaign. The group later censured her in 2024 over disagreements related to the war in Gaza.

Raman, an urban planner by training, first won her council seat in 2020 by unseating an incumbent, running on a platform focused on homelessness and housing.