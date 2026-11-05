JD Vance Breaks With Trump, Blames President’s Iran War For GOP Midterm Losses: ‘The Reason We Lost Is the War’

Vice President JD Vance publicly blamed the war with Iran for Republicans’ crushing midterm defeat, breaking from President Donald Trump‘s defense of the conflict as Democrats took control of both chambers of Congress.

“The reason we lost is the war,” Vance wrote in a lengthy post on X Wednesday morning, adding that “the real reason we lost is obvious to almost everyone.”

The post came hours after Trump told The New York Times that going to war with Iran was a “very wise decision” and insisted Republicans would have won if he had been on the ballot.

Vance challenged Republicans who supported the war to own the political consequences.

“If you’d like to argue it was worth it, that losing the Senate for the next 6 years was worth it, then do so,” he wrote. “Argue it was a worthwhile cost to pay. Agree or disagree, that’s at least honest. But everyone knows why we lost.”

Vance said the GOP’s biggest problem was that many people who voted for the Trump-Vance ticket in 2024 voted for Democrats this year. He also had a message for frustrated voters who had opposed the war from the start.

“To the people who are pissed off and want to say, ‘I told you so’: you’re right, you did tell us so,” he wrote. “Take the energy into electing Republicans who share your worldview.”

Citing a pollster he described as “one of the smartest people I know in politics,” Vance laid out four steps to win back disaffected voters: end the war in Iran, focus on inflation and the cost of living, put America first and “change our relationship with Israel.”

Asked about Vance’s comments at the White House, Trump said he spoke with the vice president Wednesday morning and called the post “good” and “fine.”

“I know how he feels about it,” Trump said, adding that Vance’s assessment was “largely true.”

But the president again stood by his decision to strike Iran. “You can’t let Iran have a nuclear weapon,” he said, adding that he “knew the war was going to impact” the midterms.

Trump said in March that Vance was “philosophically a little bit different than me” on the war and “maybe less enthusiastic about going.” The vice president, a Marine veteran of the Iraq War, has long been skeptical of foreign military interventions.

The AP Voter Poll, a survey of more than 100,000 voters, found that most voters dissatisfied with the Iran war backed Democrats in their House races, while roughly 8 in 10 voters who backed Republicans said the war was the right decision. The survey suggested the war was not the leading issue for most voters.

Public support for the war had already sunk by July, when a Reuters/Ipsos poll found that just one in three Americans supported it.

Vance’s break with the White House comes as he faces questions about his own political future. He is considered a top contender for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, and his restraint-minded stance stands in contrast to that of Secretary of State Marco Rubio, another potential contender who has been more supportive of the war.