Mitt Romney Blames GOP Midterm Wipeout On Trump’s ‘Bad Policy, Bad Character,’ From ‘Impulsive Iran War’ To ‘Hiding Epstein’

Former Sen. Mitt Romney (R-Utah) laid out a blistering list of reasons for Republicans’ midterm defeat on Wednesday, blaming the losses on the Trump administration’s “bad policy” and “bad character.”

Romney has long been one of President Donald Trump‘s most prominent Republican critics. In 2022, he warned in The Atlantic that Trump was a “national malady” and that his return to power would “feed the sickness, probably rendering it incurable.” When Romney announced in 2023 that he would retire from the Senate, Trump called it “fantastic news” for the GOP.

In a post on X, Romney listed the policies and controversies he believes cost Republicans control of Congress.

“Bad policy, bad character make bad politics: erratic tariffs, impulsive Iran war, blanket pardons, apparent corruption, weaponized justice, ICE brutality, mountainous deficits, hiding Epstein, abandoning allies and coddling enemies,” Romney wrote.

“Hoping for a course correction, for the country and for my party,” he added.

Romney, the GOP’s 2012 presidential nominee, was the only Republican senator to vote to convict Trump in his first impeachment trial in 2020, and he voted to convict him again in 2021.

Romney was far from the only Republican to criticize the party after Democrats won control of both the House and Senate on Tuesday.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky), a frequent Trump critic who lost his primary earlier this year, said voters were punishing the GOP. “Tonight’s outcome isn’t about placing faith in Democrats or socialist principles; it’s about holding Republicans accountable for betraying their promises,” he wrote on X on election night.

Sen. John Curtis (R-Utah), who succeeded Romney in the Senate, called the results a “wake-up call,” arguing that Republicans abandoned core conservative principles to win elections.

Former U.N. Ambassador Nikki Haley also weighed in. “To my fellow Republicans, this is not the time to whine, complain, or point fingers,” she said, before adding, “The bottom line is, Republicans didn’t listen to the American people; they listened to Washington, D.C.”

Commentator Meghan McCain, daughter of the late Sen. John McCain, went further, calling the election “the beginning of the end of MAGA.”

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis described the results as “close to an extinction-level event for Republicans.”

Inside the White House, Vice President JD Vance pointed to the war with Iran, calling it “the reason we lost.” He said Trump agreed with that assessment.

Not all Republicans agree with Romney’s diagnosis, however. One senior GOP operative involved in this year’s Senate races told the Deseret News that the party lost not because of its candidates’ character but because it failed to fully implement Trump’s MAGA agenda.

Trump has struck a defiant tone since the election, insisting his administration has had “the greatest two years in the history of the presidency,” while warning Democrats that impeaching him would “destroy” their party.