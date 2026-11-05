Trump Warns Impeaching Him Would ‘Destroy’ Democrats After GOP Midterm Rout, ‘Not Even A Little Bit’ Worried

President Donald Trump warned on Wednesday that a third impeachment would “destroy” the Democratic Party, a day after Democrats won control of both chambers of Congress in a midterm landslide.

The prospect of impeachment has loomed over the election for months. As early as the spring, a bloc of House Democrats began preparing for an early impeachment push if the party won back the chamber, and in September Rep. Ro Khanna (D-California) argued that a third impeachment would be about “setting a standard.” Trump himself predicted in January that if Republicans lost, “I’ll get impeached.”

Asked by reporters whether he was concerned about the possibility of being impeached a third time, Trump was dismissive.

“Not even a little bit. I think it would destroy the Democratic Party if they did that,” he said. “Impeachment for no reason, what for having a successful country?”

The president also struck a more conciliatory tone, saying he would work with Democrats to “make sure things go well for our country.”

Trump acknowledged that the war with Iran, which has driven up oil and gas prices, played a role in his party’s losses, but said he has no plans to change course.

Vice President JD Vance has also blamed the war, writing on social media that voters who backed Republicans in 2024 turned to Democrats out of anger over the conflict and rising prices.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-New York), who is expected to become speaker in January, said Democrats “haven’t ruled anything in” but “haven’t ruled anything out” on impeachment. At a press conference on Wednesday, he said no one in the caucus had yet raised the idea of impeaching Trump.

Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Maryland), who led Trump’s second impeachment, called impeachment one of many “tools” available to Democrats and said there is “little doubt that the president has committed multiple impeachable offenses.”

Khanna told NBC News that Democrats should impeach Trump “to stand up for the Constitution.” Many Democrats argue that launching the Iran war without congressional approval is an impeachable offense.

On the Republican side, House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-Louisiana) and Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas) have said they expect Democrats to pursue impeachment.

After Tuesday’s results, odds of a Trump impeachment on the prediction market Kalshi rose 6.6 percentage points to 76.6%.

Removing Trump from office, however, remains a long shot. Conviction would require a two-thirds vote in the Senate, far beyond the majority Democrats won on Tuesday.

Trump was impeached twice during his first term and acquitted by the Senate both times. He is the only president impeached twice.

Democrats may target members of Trump’s Cabinet first. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) is preparing to reintroduce articles of impeachment against Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth, which multiple Republicans expect to pass, though Trump said Thursday he has “every intention” of keeping him.