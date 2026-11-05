Trump Says He Has ‘Every Intention’ Of Keeping Pete Hegseth As GOP Blames Defense Secretary For Midterm Rout

President Donald Trump said Thursday that he has “every intention” of keeping Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth in his job, even as Republicans increasingly blame him for the party’s sweeping midterm losses and a GOP congressman prepares to renew his push to impeach him.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Kentucky) first introduced eight articles of impeachment against Hegseth in September over his handling of the Iran war, but House Speaker Mike Johnsonadjourned the House to avoid a vote. Trump defended Hegseth last week as several House Democrats backed the effort, calling him “the best at his job in many, many years.” Hegseth has also faced criticism for firing top generals, which a New York Times investigation found left the Army without key leaders during the war.

“I have every intention to keep him,” Trump told ABC News’ Jonathan Karl on Thursday.

The president acknowledged that he has been fielding complaints about Hegseth but said he could not explain them. “I get these calls, you know, about him. I don’t understand why,” Trump said, without naming the critics.

Trump also conceded that it would be easier to confirm a replacement before Democrats take control of the Senate in January. The comments followed similar remarks on Wednesday, when Trump told reporters he would not fire Hegseth. “I think he’s doing a very good job,” he said.

Hegseth has emerged as a scapegoat for Tuesday’s rout, in which Democrats won control of both the House and Senate. Many Republican lawmakers privately blame him for encouraging Trump to launch the war with Iran without a clear exit strategy.

Vice President JD Vance has blamed the war for the party’s losses. Some Republicans, including Sen. Thom Tillis (R-North Carolina), have urged Trump to replace Hegseth while the GOP still controls the Senate.

Trump admitted that the war had contributed to the losses but said he had no regrets. “I can tell you as far as that war’s concerned, I would have done nothing different,” he said.

According to CNN’s Alayna Treene, Trump “personally likes Hegseth very much,” and that has not changed despite the election results. However, Trump’s senior advisers have reportedly soured on the defense secretary as the war has dragged on.

Massie, who lost his May primary to a Trump-backed challenger after Hegseth campaigned against him, said Wednesday he would reintroduce his articles of impeachment. Multiple Republican sources told CNN they expect the measure to pass.

The resolution states that Hegseth “warrants impeachment and trial, removal from office, and disqualification to hold and enjoy any office of honor, trust, or profit under the United States.”

Amid speculation that Hegseth may run for the Tennessee Senate seat soon to be vacated by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, Trump predicted the defense secretary would be “very popular” in the state.