Upland’s healthcare scene is busy right now, especially in senior care and primary care. If you’re a nurse or CNA, there are several solid options with bonuses and loan help.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: Upland, IN (University Nursing Center)

(University Nursing Center) Type: Full-time

Pay/Perks Highlight: Up to $50,000 in student loan repayment through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program (with a three-year commitment; terms apply).

through the CMS Nurses for Nursing Homes program (with a three-year commitment; terms apply). Why it’s worth a look: RN role focused on electronic medical records (EMR)—auditing, analysis, and training staff instead of heavy bedside care. Good fit if you like detail work, teaching others, and still want to stay close to resident care in long-term care.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: Upland, IN (University Nursing Center)

(University Nursing Center) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Schedule: Evenings 2p–10p (PT) , Nights 6p–6a (FT)

, Pay/Perks Highlight: $12,000 sign-on bonus for FT night shift RNs (terms apply) plus up to $50,000 in student loan repayment via CMS program.

(terms apply) plus via CMS program. Why it’s worth a look: Hands-on RN role in long-term care where you build close relationships with residents. Strong benefits, career growth paths, and a clear focus on geriatric nursing and team support.

Employer: American Senior Communities

American Senior Communities Location: Upland, IN (University Nursing Center)

(University Nursing Center) Type: Full-time & Part-time

Schedule: Days/Evenings/Nights – 6a–2p, 2p–10p

Pay/Perks Highlight: $1,000 sign-on bonus for FT CNAs (paid in steps; terms apply).

(paid in steps; terms apply). Why it’s worth a look: Great entry or next-step role if you love direct resident care. You’ll help with daily living, offer companionship, and be part of a supportive team with solid benefits and room to grow.

Employer: Indiana University Health

Location: Upland, IN (Primary Care Clinic serving community + Taylor University)

(Primary Care Clinic serving community + Taylor University) Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 a.m.–4:30 p.m. , no routine travel after training

, no routine travel after training Why it’s worth a look: Outpatient RN role with predictable hours and a mix of triage, injections, refills, education, and chronic disease management. You’ll work with a small team of 2 physicians and 2 APPs in a clinic setting, ideal if you want work–life balance and variety without nights or weekends.

If something here fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.