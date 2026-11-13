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Upland
Ribbon cutting for Hair Secret Salon & Spa remodel
9 days ago
Hair Secret Salon & Spa will hold a ribbon cutting to celebrate its remodel on Tuesday, November 17 at 5:00 PM at 182 N. 2nd Ave., Upland, with a group photo at 5:15 PM. Residents are invited to see the updated space and support this local business.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Upland Chamber of Commerce
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