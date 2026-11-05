Upland Veterans Day Ceremony and Luncheon Nov. 11

The 11th Annual City of Upland Veterans Day Ceremony will take place on November 11 at 11:00 a.m. at Upland Veterans Plaza, 460 N. Euclid Avenue, Upland. The event will include a flag raising and gun salute by VFW 10489, a military vehicle display, and a luncheon provided by Mountain Ave. Chick-fil-A. More information: https://UplandVeteransMonument.org

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Upland