🍽️ Multiple Upland Food & Hospitality Jobs Paying Up to $29.50/hr

Upland’s food scene is busy, and a lot of spots are hiring right now. If you like fast-paced work, people, and free or discounted meals, these are worth a look.

Employer: Pueblita Mexican Restaurant

Pueblita Mexican Restaurant Location: Upland, CA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Friendly, experienced servers can jump into a classic local spot with flexible scheduling, competitive pay, and career growth. You’ll take orders, run food and drinks, help close, and keep guests happy — bilingual and able to work weekends is a big plus.

Employer: McDonald's

Location: Upland, CA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $22.00–$27.42 per hour + cash incentives

Lead a crew at one of the busiest brands in the world with flexible schedules, free meals, 401(k), medical/dental/vision, and tuition help. You’ll run shifts, coach the team, handle safety and inventory, and keep the guest experience smooth in a fast-paced setting.

Employer: Panda Restaurant Group

Location: Upland, CA (within ~50 miles)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $26.50–$29.50 per hour

Step into restaurant leadership with paid store management training, bonus potential, free meals, PTO and holidays, 401(k) with match, and strong health benefits. You’ll help run the whole store — hiring, training, and leading the team to hit financial goals and deliver great guest experiences.

If something here feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and apply soon while these roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.