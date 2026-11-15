Nov. 14 (UPI) -- House Democrats are investigating allegations that newly elected Ohio Rep. Brian Poindexter sexually harassed a female campaign worker, officials said Friday.

House Democrats are investigating allegations that newly elected Ohio Rep. Brian Poindexter sexually harassed a female campaign worker. Photo by Pat Benic/UPI

The allegations surfaced days after Poindexter defeated Republican Rep. Max Miller in Ohio's 7th Congressional District.

The Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee hired an independent firm to investigate the allegations, while Poindexter's campaign launched a separate review, Politico reported.

"The DCCC has been made aware of the allegations and takes them seriously," DCCC Executive Director Julie Merz said in a statement. "In the interest of fairness to all parties involved, we have hired an independent, third-party firm to investigate any instance of inappropriate behavior, conduct interviews and gather the facts."

A spokesperson for Poindexter's campaign acknowledged that the incoming congressman made a comment to a female volunteer but described it as an innocent compliment.

"Brian gave what he thought was an innocuous compliment to a volunteer," the spokesperson said in a statement obtained by CNN. "He heard later that it made her feel uncomfortable and he felt awful."

The campaign said it hired an outside human resources firm after learning about the complaint.

"Neither Brian nor the campaign ever wants anyone to feel uncomfortable," the spokesperson added.

The Blue Dog Coalition and Congressional Progressive Caucus withdrew their endorsements of Poindexter after learning of the allegations shortly before Election Day.

In a joint statement, the groups said they notified the DCCC and connected the woman with legal assistance and support services.

The woman asked that details of her complaint remain confidential to protect her identity, the groups said.

"We respected her desires, and also felt we needed to immediately pull our endorsements pending the investigation being completed," the groups said.

Cheyenne Hunt, whose organization Reckoning Action is assisting the woman, told CNN the complaint came from a low-level campaign staffer who contacted her two days before the election.

Poindexter was not invited to orientation events held by the Blue Dog Coalition and Progressive Caucus.

House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries has been informed of the allegations.

Poindexter, a union ironworker who campaigned on an economic populist platform, defeated Miller in a closely watched race.