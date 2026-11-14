Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Elon Musk's SpaceX of lying about restrictions on its Starshield satellite service, saying Saturday that the disruptions were politically motivated.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Saturday accused Elon Musk's SpaceX of lying about restrictions on its Starshield satellite service. Photo by Clemens Bilan/EPA

Zelensky said the restrictions have prevented Ukrainian forces from intercepting Russian drones, The Guardian reported.He said Ukraine's military can no longer operate drones at speeds above 100 mph without losing connectivity.

Zelensky also revealed that U.S. negotiators Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner had asked whether Ukraine would surrender the Donbas region in exchange for NATO membership or NATO-like security guarantees.

The proposal was vague and did not appear to involve U.S. peacekeeping troops, Zelensky said.

He rejected giving up Ukrainian territory and insisted any agreement must include a cease-fire and meaningful security guarantees backed by Western allies.

Speaking to reporters in Kyiv, Zelensky said SpaceX had told Ukraine there were "no restrictions" on Starshield. But he said the problems were widespread and persistent.

"There was no clear explanation" for the restrictions, Zelensky said.

He said Ukraine's Defense Ministry contacted SpaceX, which denied deliberately limiting the service and attributed the disruptions to technical problems.

"We do not believe that is the case," Zelensky said.

The restrictions have disrupted Ukraine's ability to intercept Russian Shahed drones and conduct strikes against Russian military targets in occupied territory.

Ukraine suspects the slowdown is intended to pressure Kyiv into making concessions to Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The latest disruptions follow a similar incident in October, when Ukraine's satellite communications were restricted for 10 days before being restored.

Musk denied that SpaceX had imposed the earlier restrictions, saying the military-grade Starshield system was controlled by the U.S. government.

He later accused Ukraine of violating Starlink's terms of service by using the commercial network for offensive drone strikes.

"Using Starlink, a civilian commercial service, for offensive drone strikes to kill people has never been allowed, nor should it be," Musk said in an October statement on X.

The latest restrictions came as U.S., Ukrainian and Russian representatives held peace talks in Abu Dhabi.

Zelensky rejected a Russian proposal for a five-day humanitarian cease-fire in the eastern city of Kostiantynivka, calling it a ploy to allow Russian troops to occupy the city.

He accused Moscow of trying to force Ukrainian civilians to leave areas still under Kyiv's control. Zelensky said Russia was intensifying its winter offensive against Ukrainian cities and energy infrastructure.

He called on Washington to increase pressure on Moscow through sanctions and additional weapons for Ukraine.