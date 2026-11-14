Nov. 14 (UPI) -- The Port of New Orleans filed a federal lawsuit Friday seeking more than $1 million in damages after a tanker struck a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River, injuring more than 30 people.

The port also obtained a federal court order authorizing the seizure of the Atlantic Asphalt tanker.

The lawsuit, filed late Friday, names as the defendants the tanker's owner, Nave Shipping SA, and its management company, Thome Ship Management.

Port officials accused the companies of negligence and failing to take adequate safety precautions before the tanker struck American Cruise Lines' American Heritage riverboat.

"The allision occurred as a result of the negligence, gross negligence, fault or carelessness of the Atlantic Asphalt, Nave Shipping, Thome," said the lawsuit, obtained by the Guardian.

An allision occurs when a moving vessel strikes a stationary object.

The port said the incident caused extensive damage to its Thalia Street terminal, with repairs expected to exceed $1 million.

Officials are also seeking compensation for cleanup costs, inspections and other expenses related to the crash.

U.S. District Judge Wendy Vitter approved the port's request Friday to seize the tanker, which could be sold to help cover the damages.

The Atlantic Asphalt struck the American Heritage at approximately 12:30 p.m. Friday while passengers were disembarking near the Crescent City Connection bridge.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said the tanker "lost control" before hitting the riverboat.

The impact caused the cruise ship to tip onto its side, sending passengers into the Mississippi River.

Authorities said 32 people were hospitalized following the incident, but none suffered critical injuries.

Moreno said everyone aboard the riverboat had been accounted for, calling the outcome a "miracle on the Mississippi."