Nov. 14 (UPI) -- A bomb was found near an ethanol plant in Peoria, Ill., forced residents within a mile radius to evacuate, local authorities said.

A bomb was found near an ethanol plant in Peoria, Ill. No one was hurt. File Image courtesy of UPI

At about 2 p.m. CST, police said a suspicious package was found near a BioUrja ethanol plant in Peoria. They realized a few hours later that it was a credible threat.

The department announced Saturday at about 1 p.m. that the threat was over and people could return to their homes.

Earlier Saturday, Police Chief Brad Dixon said, "Notifications were sent out with an evacuation order in the one-mile blast radius" from the BioUrja facility.

The package was made safe by 9:12 p.m., but authorities wanted to make sure there were no other bombs in the area, police said.

BioUrja Group, based in Houston, is a company that "supplies and trades physical commodities, including biofuels, industrial and beverage alcohols, metal alloy tubing, grain and animal feed products," the company's website said.

FBI Special Agent Ryan Presley told reporters his office sent staff to work with the Peoria Police Department, Peoria Fire Department, Peoria County Sheriff's Department, the Illinois Secretary of State's Office and Illinois State Police.

"We are currently investigating this incident with all of our partners. While it is early in the investigation, know this: we will work tirelessly to identify the individual responsible and bring them to justice," Presley said.

Officials are still searching for the person responsible, according to Chris Amon, special agent in charge for the ATF Chicago, CNN reported.

Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker said he was watching the situation.

"I am actively monitoring the bomb threat in Peoria, and I have directed the Illinois State Police to coordinate with local authorities," he posted on X Friday night.

Peoria Mayor Rita Ali said in an interview with WMBD News on Friday that the facility is "a plant that has ethanol and highly combustible types of chemicals, and so that's what alarms us."

The BioUrja plant stands along the Illinois River in the southern part of Peoria.