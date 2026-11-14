Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Two Americans, a man and a woman, died in the Bahamas after being swept away by a strong ocean current, officials said.

Two Americans died after a swimming incident in the Bahamas Friday. Image courtesy of UPI

The two were part of a group of swimmers who were swimming beyond a sign that warned of strong ocean currents, the Royal Bahamas Police Force said in a statement Friday.

The group was swept away by the current and were rescued by a nearby ferry. The man, 40, and the woman, 38, were unresponsive.

CPR was administered immediately, and the couple were taken to a nearby clinic where they continued life-saving efforts, police sad. But the two died.

The emergency call came just before 3 p.m. local time Friday to the southern point of North Bimini island.

Police said the investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of foul play. There will be autopsies to determine the cause of death.