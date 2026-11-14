Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Russia has demanded that Finland leave NATO as part of its negotiation to end the war with Ukraine, and Finland's defense minister called the suggestion, "outrageous."

Finland's Defense Minister Antti Hakkanen speaks to the media during a Foreign Affairs Council meeting in May. Hakkanen said Russia's demand that Finland leave NATO is "outrageous." File Photo by Olivier Hoslet/EPA

"Such matters are in no way a matter for negotiation. Russia knows that. This is absolutely outrageous to even suggest such a thing," Defence Minister Antti Häkkänen told reporters on Friday, Finnish broadcaster Yle said.

Finland joined the European Union in 1995 but stayed militarily neutral for decades. The country joined NATO in 2023 after Russia invaded Ukraine.

The demand came out of peace talks in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, this week between Russia, the United States and Ukraine, the German newspaper Bild reported. Russia proposed a new European security architecture that included Finland leaving NATO and for the bloc to remove military installations in Baltic countries. Russia also pushed for removing nuclear weapons from Belarus and not replacing them with intermediate-range missiles.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky warned that such a framework for Europe "can be dangerous."

"Russia certainly cannot make decisions on behalf of all the societies that are members of NATO," he told reporters on Friday.

The comments came after a meeting Thursday in Dublin with U.S. envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner.

"Putin's desire to change borders in Europe is a fact. I am sure this is part of his concept of revising security guarantees in Europe. This is dangerous because, in my view, it is precisely things like this that lead to wars or escalations," Zelensky said.

Häkkänen called the demand a test.

"Russia has clearly in recent days dared to test the U.S. and Europe on how much flexibility there is," Bloomberg reported Häkkänen said of the Abu Dhabi talks. "We can clearly see Russia is not serious in the peace talks, but is -- more like -- expanding its demands from the war in Ukraine to changing the European security architecture to be more advantageous to Russia."

"All western policymakers should notice that this is part of a Russian psychological strategy for decades, moving the goal posts in negotiations to make them disadvantageous to us," Häkkänen added. "We shouldn't engage with their bluff."