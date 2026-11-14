Nov. 14 (UPI) -- Olivia Rodrigo's You Seem Pretty Sad for a Girl So in Love is the No. 1 album in the United States this week.

Olivia Rodrigo arrives on the red carpet at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15. File Photo by Chris Chew/UPI

Coming in at No. 2 on the Billboard 200 chart dated Saturday is Michael Jackson's Thriller, followed by Morgan Wallen's I'm the Problem at No. 3, Ella Langley's Dandelion at No. 4 and Noah Kahan's The Great Divide at No. 5.

Rounding out the top tier are ILLIT's Break Even at No. 6, BigXthaPlug's Better Over Time at No. 7, Kahan's Stick Season at No. 8, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl at No. 9 and Queens of the Stone Age's Perfecth at No. 10.