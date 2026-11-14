Nov. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. Air Force security personnel responded Friday to unauthorized drone activity at RAF Lakenheath in eastern England, officials said.

An F-15E Strike Eagle assigned to the 492nd Fighter Squadron flies over Royal Air Force Lakenheath, England. File Photo by Tech. Sgt. Matthew Plew/U.S. Air Force

The evening incident at the air base in Suffolk comes amid heightened security concerns at American military installations in Britain following threats linked to Iran.

U.S. European Command confirmed security personnel responded to the reports but said no military personnel, aircraft or infrastructure were affected.

"We continue to work closely with our host nation counterparts to ensure the safety and security of our U.S. service members, U.S. and host nation civilians, contractors, and all of our families," the military said in a statement.

"Protecting our shared community is a joint responsibility, and we encourage everyone to support this effort by reporting any unusual or suspicious activity to local authorities."

Britain's Defense Ministry said it was coordinating with U.S. authorities to investigate the reports.

"USAF security forces personnel responded to the reports and the situation is now resolved," a ministry spokesperson told the Guardian. "We are working closely with them to establish the facts. We will provide updates in due course."

Nick Timothy, a member of Parliament representing West Suffolk, said military officials assured him there was no threat to the public.

"Given the raised threat level, I continue to encourage everyone to report anything suspicious or out of the ordinary to the authorities," Timothy told the Guardian.

RAF Lakenheath is home to the U.S. Air Force's 48th Fighter Wing, also known as the Liberty Wing, with nearly 7,000 active-duty personnel.

The installation is the largest U.S. fighter operation in Europe.

The incident comes days after the United States moved military aircraft away from nearby RAF Mildenhall following a security threat linked to Iran.

At least 12 U.S. Air Force aircraft departed Mildenhall earlier this week, including two Boeing KC-135 refueling planes, with aircraft traveling to Germany and Scotland.

The United States also withdrew bombers from RAF Fairford in Gloucestershire in October following a suspected Iranian-linked plot targeting the installation.

British authorities charged two men with national security offenses following an investigation involving vans discovered near the base.

President Donald Trump said in October that threats against RAF Fairford prompted the withdrawal of American bombers.

RAF Lakenheath had been placed on Charlie alert in September, the second-highest threat level under the U.S. military's force protection system.

Authorities have not identified who was responsible for Friday's drone activity or established any connection to the earlier threats.