Nov. 13 (UPI) -- SpaceX launched its Starship rocket into orbit Friday but abandoned an attempt to catch its Super Heavy booster, falling short of a planned historic recovery of both stages of the spacecraft.

The rocket lifted off about 5:47 p.m. from Starbase in Texas. It was Starship's 15th test flight and its second successful orbital insertion.

The Super Heavy booster separated from the upper stage approximately three minutes after liftoff and began its return toward the launch site.

But SpaceX called off the planned catch and directed the booster into the Gulf of Mexico.

"We'll dig into what caused that abort during its flight back to the tower," SpaceX's Dan Huot said during a livestream.

The Starship upper stage continued its ascent into orbit, successfully shutting down its six Raptor engines after reaching its planned trajectory.

"We've got a nominal orbit insertion, so Starship is now in orbit around Earth for the second time ever," Huot said.

The spacecraft is expected to remain in orbit for more than 22 hours, completing approximately 14 revolutions around Earth at an altitude of 171 miles.

The upper stage is expected to attempt its own return to Starbase on Saturday afternoon.

SpaceX plans to deploy 26 Starlink V3 satellites during the mission, a major step in expanding its satellite internet network.

The company previously caught three first-generation Super Heavy boosters during earlier flight tests.