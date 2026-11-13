Nov. 13 (UPI) -- A tanker collided Friday with a docked cruise ship on the Mississippi River near the Port of New Orleans, sending 32 people to hospitals.

New Orleans Mayor Helena Moreno said all passengers aboard the American Heritage riverboat were accounted for. None of those injured were in critical condition.

"At this moment, the information that we have, we have zero people unaccounted for," Moreno said during a Friday evening news conference.

The mayor called the outcome a "miracle on the Mississippi."

Moreno said the Atlantic Asphalt tanker "lost control" before striking the American Cruise Lines vessel.

Authorities have not determined what caused the tanker to lose control.

The Atlantic Asphalt tanker struck American Cruise Lines' American Heritage riverboat at approximately 12:30 p.m., port officials said.

About 129 passengers, along with an unspecified number of crew members, were aboard the American Heritage, WDSU-TV in New Orleans reported.

The collision happened near the Crescent City Connection bridge, on the New Orleans side of the river.

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry said the bridge was not struck by either vessel. State transportation officials inspected the bridge and confirmed it was unaffected.

Moreno said New Orleans firefighters used ladders over the dock to rescue passengers, while other vessels on the Mississippi River assisted in getting people out of the water.

Two New Orleans Harbor Police officers who fell into the river while helping evacuate passengers were hospitalized in good condition, Port of New Orleans Harbor Police Chief Melanie Montroll said.

Passengers were being brought to the Port of New Orleans Administration Building for medical evaluation and assistance.

Authorities said 32 people injured in the collision were receiving treatment at local hospitals. Louisiana officials also secured 85 hotel rooms for passengers affected by the incident.

American Cruise Lines confirmed the collision in a statement to WGNO-TV in New Orleans, saying the company was coordinating with the Coast Guard and local authorities.

The company said guests and crew members were evacuated and that its immediate priority was the safety of everyone involved.

"Our immediate priority is the safety of all passengers, crew members and first responders," the Port of New Orleans said in a statement obtained by WDSU.

The Coast Guard closed the Mississippi River to vessel traffic between mile markers 93 and 96 while responders assessed the scene. Ferry service across the river was also suspended as a precaution.

Landry said an investigation into the collision was underway.

"We want to make sure that this investigation is thorough, we understand exactly what happened, so that we can triage those problems and ensure that the Mississippi River remains a very safe place," Landry said.

President Donald Trump was briefed on the collision, according to a senior White House official.