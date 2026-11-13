Nov. 13 (UPI) -- Severe hunger could affect a record 30.3 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by early 2027, as armed conflict, displacement and disease outbreaks deepen the country's humanitarian crisis, four United Nations agencies said Friday.

Severe hunger could affect a record 30.3 million people in the Democratic Republic of the Congo by early 2027, four United Nations agencies said. File Photo by Martial Trezzini/EPA

The number of people experiencing crisis levels of hunger is expected to increase from 26.5 million this year to 30.3 million by June 2027, the World Food Program, Food and Agriculture Organization, UNICEF and World Health Organization said in a joint statement.

Of those, approximately 4.2 million are projected to face emergency levels of hunger, an increase of nearly 600,000 from this year, according to the latest Integrated Food Security Phase Classification analysis.

Nearly 29 million people, almost one-quarter of the country's population, are already experiencing severe food insecurity, the agencies said.

Eastern Congo remains the hardest-hit region, with more than 11 million people in North Kivu, South Kivu and Ituri expected to face crisis levels of hunger during the first half of next year.

"Conflict is driving families from their homes, cutting them off from their fields and putting food beyond their reach," said Ross Smith, the WFP's director of emergency preparedness and response, in a statement.

The agencies said continued fighting and repeated displacement have disrupted farming, destroyed livelihoods and restricted access to markets. Rising food prices have left families increasingly unable to afford basic necessities.

Outbreaks of Ebola, cholera and mpox, have further strained the country's fragile health system and complicated efforts to deliver humanitarian assistance.

Acute malnutrition is particularly dangerous for children younger than 5, who face increased risks from inadequate access to food, clean water and medical care.

The FAO warned that farmers need seeds, tools and other agricultural assistance before the 2027 planting season to prevent another failed harvest.

The four agencies called for increased international funding, protection of civilians and unrestricted humanitarian access to affected communities.

They warned that delays in delivering food, agricultural supplies and medical assistance could push millions more people into emergency levels of hunger.