Nov. 13 (Asia Today) -- Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon said Friday that he would continue speaking out against government actions he believes undermine democracy and the rule of law, criticizing proposed legislation to appoint a special prosecutor to investigate allegations of fabricated criminal indictments.

Seoul Mayor Oh Se-hoon speaks during a press conference at City Hall in the South Korean capital, 07 October 2026, to mark 100 days since his inauguration following his reelection in the 03 June local elections. Photo by YONHAP / EPA

The legislation was awaiting deliberation and approval by the Cabinet.

Speaking to reporters after attending a national unity event at the National Assembly, Oh explained why he had posted a critical message about the legislation on social media.

He said that during the June 3 local election campaign, he had pledged to communicate his position clearly to the president and the government if elected, particularly on efforts to withdraw criminal charges.

His remarks Friday, he said, reflected that commitment.

In an earlier Facebook post, Oh criticized the legislation, accusing the government of pursuing extraordinary measures solely to withdraw criminal charges against President Lee Jae Myung.

Oh also addressed internal disagreements within the opposition People Power Party.

Asked whether he had communicated with party leader Jang Dong-hyeok following disagreements over his call for the party to shift to an emergency leadership committee, Oh said he had conveyed his views through people with direct or indirect connections to Jang.

Jang had previously remarked that Oh appeared particularly interested in internal party affairs.

Responding to that criticism, Oh said it would be inappropriate for a party member to show no concern for the party's future.

He said party members needed to discuss how to win the next National Assembly and presidential elections and build internal consensus on strategies for those contests.

Oh also reiterated his position on the possible reinstatement of independent lawmaker Han Dong-hoon to the People Power Party.

He said Han needed to demonstrate genuine commitment and make a sincere effort before conditions could develop for his return.

Regarding a claim by People Power Party ethics committee member Hwang Kyung-sung that irregularities had occurred during Han's expulsion from the party, Oh declined to comment in detail.

He said he lacked sufficient information about the specific circumstances and expected the facts to emerge through an appropriate process.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261113010005308