Nov. 13 (Asia Today) -- South Korean government officials held emergency meetings Friday to assess the potential impact of Jensen Huang's resignation as Nvidia's chief executive on the country's artificial intelligence industry and ongoing cooperation with the U.S. semiconductor giant.

South Korean Science Minister Bae Kyung-hoon, left, meets Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang at an AI industry event in Seoul on June 8, 2026. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Science and ICT

The meetings were intended to address concerns that Nvidia's unexpected leadership change could weaken cooperation with South Korean companies and affect existing AI infrastructure projects.

According to government officials, the Ministry of Science and ICT and the National AI Strategy Committee convened separate emergency review meetings to examine the potential consequences for South Korea's AI industry.

At a morning meeting chaired by Second Vice Minister Ryu Je-myung, officials reviewed Nvidia's plan to supply 260,000 graphics processing units to South Korea and assessed the progress of government GPU procurement projects.

An afternoon meeting of the national AI committee focused on the continuity of existing partnerships between Nvidia and South Korean companies, potential changes to global AI semiconductor supply chains and technology development, and possible joint responses by government and industry.

The meetings followed concerns that Huang's sudden departure could affect projects involving Nvidia and South Korean institutions.

The uncertainty has also affected scheduled cooperation activities.

Following reports alleging that Huang had been involved in an extramarital relationship, his eldest daughter, Madison Huang, Nvidia's senior director of product marketing for Omniverse and robotics, canceled a planned trip to South Korea for family reasons.

The cancellation also disrupted scheduled meetings with government officials and South Korean companies.

Despite the leadership change, the Science Ministry said it expected existing cooperation projects, including GPU supply arrangements, to proceed without disruption.

Officials said the agreements were made with Nvidia as a company rather than Huang personally and should remain in effect under new management.

Ryu told the National Assembly's Special Committee on Budget and Accounts on Monday that 10,000 GPUs secured through South Korea's 2025 supplementary budget had already arrived in the country and were in use.

He said the government expected previously contracted GPU deliveries to remain on schedule.

Nevertheless, observers have raised concerns that Nvidia's interim management structure could slow discussions over new partnerships and investment projects.

Colette Kress, Nvidia's chief financial officer, has assumed the role of interim CEO following Huang's departure.

In an email to employees, Kress acknowledged the company's difficult circumstances and announced an all-hands meeting for Wednesday at 9 a.m.

Nvidia is expected to focus on organizational stability and maintaining existing operations while its board searches for a permanent chief executive.

The South Korean government said it would respond to uncertainty surrounding Nvidia's leadership transition while seeking opportunities to improve the country's competitiveness in AI.

Ha Jung-woo, vice chairman of the National AI Strategy Committee, said the government would coordinate closely with relevant ministries and companies to address the potential effects of Nvidia's leadership change on the global AI industry.

He said South Korea would seek to turn the uncertainty into an opportunity by expanding domestic AI infrastructure and strengthening its physical AI ecosystem, which connects artificial intelligence with robotics and other real-world systems.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261113010005302