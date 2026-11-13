Nov. 13 (Asia Today) -- South Korea has asked the European Union to prevent discrimination against Korean companies under its proposed Industrial Accelerator Act, seeking recognition as a trusted partner eligible for equal treatment in public procurement and subsidy programs.

South Korean Trade Minister Park Jung-sung meets with European Parliament member Adam Jarubas in Brussels, Belgium, on Wednesday to discuss the EU's Industrial Accelerator Act and ways to strengthen South Korea-EU trade cooperation. Photo courtesy of Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources

The government requested that South Korean steel and nuclear power equipment be treated on the same terms as EU-made products and called for more flexible local content requirements for automobiles.

According to South Korea's Ministry of Trade, Industry and Resources on Friday, Trade Minister Park Jung-sung visited Brussels from Tuesday through Thursday for a series of meetings with members of the European Parliament and European Commission officials.

Representatives from South Korea's automotive, battery, nuclear energy and steel industries, along with business associations, accompanied him.

Park met with European Parliament Vice President Martin Hojsík and 24 lawmakers, including the chairs of committees responsible for international trade, industry and energy, and internal markets and consumer protection.

During the meetings, Park urged European policymakers to ensure that the proposed legislation does not discriminate against South Korean companies.

The Industrial Accelerator Act is designed to strengthen the EU's strategic industries and expand its manufacturing base.

The European Commission proposed the legislation in March, and the European Parliament and Council are reviewing proposed amendments.

The Parliament aims to finalize its position by December.

South Korea argues that Korean companies should receive treatment comparable to EU businesses in public procurement and government support programs because of their contributions to investment, employment and supply chain development within the bloc.

Seoul is particularly seeking recognition of Korean-made steel and nuclear power equipment as equivalent to EU-origin products, along with relaxed local content rules for automobiles.

Park also met with Maroš Šefčovič, the European commissioner responsible for trade and economic security, to discuss a recently launched EU safeguard investigation into hybrid vehicles.

He called for an objective investigation consistent with World Trade Organization rules.

Park also requested that if the EU introduces import quotas, South Korea receive an allocation reflecting recent export trends and market demand.

Neither safeguard measures nor quotas have been finalized.

The minister also raised concerns about the EU's Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, which imposes carbon-related requirements on certain imported products.

South Korea requested prompt and nondiscriminatory recognition of domestic verification organizations.

It also urged Brussels to minimize the number of products affected if the carbon border measure is expanded to downstream steel and aluminum products.

The Korean Standards Association has become the first South Korean organization to receive recognition as a carbon border adjustment verification body, while two additional institutions are undergoing review.

Park said South Korea and the EU had developed a close industrial and supply chain partnership over the past 15 years through their free trade agreement.

He said Seoul would continue working to ensure that Korean companies' concerns are reflected in the legislation and would maintain consultations with the EU on hybrid vehicle safeguards and carbon border measures.

The trade ministry did not disclose specific responses from the European Commission or European Parliament to South Korea's requests, nor whether any of those proposals would be incorporated into the legislation.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261113010005265