Nov. 13 (Asia Today) -- South Korea held a separate memorial service Friday for Korean victims of forced labor at Japan's Sado gold mines for the third consecutive year after Seoul and Tokyo failed to resolve disagreements over Japan's acknowledgment of the workers' forced labor during its colonial rule of Korea.

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk delivers remarks at a memorial service for Korean forced labor victims on Sado Island, Japan, on Friday. Photo courtesy of South Korean Foreign Ministry

The service took place Friday morning on Sado Island in Japan's Niigata Prefecture, according to South Korea's Foreign Ministry.

South Korean Ambassador to Japan Lee Hyuk attended as the government's representative, accompanied by other officials and nine family members of the victims.

In his memorial address, Lee said many Korean workers had been mobilized against their will and forced to work during Japan's colonial rule.

He honored the victims and expressed condolences and sympathy to their surviving families.

Approximately 1,500 Koreans were forcibly mobilized to work at the Sado mines during Japan's colonial occupation of Korea from 1910 to 1945.

The mines were designated a UNESCO World Heritage site in July 2024.

During the designation process, Japan secured South Korea's support after pledging to reflect the site's full history and hold an annual memorial service for workers.

Japan also committed to installing exhibits at the site addressing its complete history, including the forced mobilization of Korean laborers.

However, plans for a joint memorial service broke down in 2024 when Japan declined to include language explicitly acknowledging the coercive nature of Korean labor mobilization in its memorial address.

The dispute continued in 2025, when South Korea again declined to attend the Japanese-organized ceremony, saying Tokyo's memorial remarks failed to clearly acknowledge the forced labor.

The two governments continued discussions this year but were unable to resolve the central disagreement.

As a result, the countries have not held a single joint memorial service since the agreement associated with the mines' World Heritage designation.

Japan held its own memorial ceremony Oct. 12, with a Foreign Ministry director-general serving as its government representative.

The dispute has also attracted attention from UNESCO.

In July, the World Heritage Committee reviewed a conservation report submitted by Japan and recommended that Tokyo address the site's complete history more comprehensively.

Japan was asked to submit a report on its implementation of follow-up measures by Dec. 1, 2027.

The committee is expected to review Japan's progress at its 50th session in 2028.

-- Reported by Asia Today; translated by UPI

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Original Korean report: https://www.asiatoday.co.kr/kn/view.php?key=20261113010005192