Nov. 13 (UPI) -- NBC announced the premiere date for workplace comedy Sunset P.I. on Friday -- Feb. 8 in an 8:30 p.m. EST Monday time slot.

Jake Johnson, seen at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Dink" in July, stars in "Sunset P.I." File Photo by John McCoy/UPI

Jake Johnson stars as Mickey, a former Los Angeles Police Department officer who runs a private investigation agency. His staff is played by Jane Levy, Langston Kerman, Mary Shalaby and Keith David.

NBC released new photos of the gang on the case. Johnson and Kerman are seen doing surveillance, and other cast members sit around the office.

At a recent Los Angeles press conference for the show, Johnson said he loves P.I. shows because of the guest stars they can welcome every week. Johnson was a fan of Columbo.

"I like that Mickey is good at his job," Johnson said. "He might be bad at life, but he's good at being a detective."

Jane Levy and Jake Johnson star in "Sunset P.I.," coming to NBC on February 7. Photo courtesy of NBC

Filming the show on location in Los Angeles, Johnson hopes, will attract more such guest stars.

"It's way harder to ask somebody to come on and guest star in Vancouver or Atlanta," he said. "When you get to be at home in Los Angeles and filming at Universal to do a really funny show that you're excited about doing, I think we will have the opportunity to get really talented people."

Jake Johnson (L) and Langston Kerman star in "Sunset P.I.," on NBC starting February 7. Photo courtesy of NBC

Dan Goor and Luke Del Tredici are the showrunners.